April 5, 2024 / 9:35 AM

Suki Waterhouse shares photo after birth of child with Robert Pattinson

By Annie Martin
Suki Waterhouse (L) took to Instagram after welcoming her first child with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Suki Waterhouse (L) took to Instagram after welcoming her first child with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Suki Waterhouse is a new mom.

The 32-year-old model and actress shared a photo Friday on Instagram after welcoming her first child with her fiancé, actor Robert Pattinson.

The photo shows Waterhouse gazing at the camera as she holds her baby and cradles the infant's head.

"welcome to the world angel," she captioned the post.

Halsey, Lily Collins and Paris Hilton showed their support in the comments.

"Congratulations love! So happy for you both!" Hilton wrote.

Waterhouse had confirmed her pregnancy during her performance at Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November 2023.

She and Pattinson were spotted walking with a stroller in Los Angeles in March.

Waterhouse and Pattinson started dating in 2018 and got engaged in December 2023 amid Waterhouse's pregnancy.

Waterhouse recently starred in Daisy Jones & the Six, while Pattinson last appeared in the film The Batman.

