New dating series "Love Undercover" will premiere on Peacock in May. Photo courtesy of Peacock

April 4 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the new show Love Undercover. The streaming service shared a trailer for the dating series Thursday. Advertisement

Love Undercover follows five international soccer stars on "an epic journey filled with love, drama, heartbreak and self-discovery."

"The men must leave their lavish lives behind and take on secret identities to date several single women in Los Angeles, who don't know of their fame overseas," according to a press release.

The series will feature:

Jamie O'Hara (36, United Kingdom)

Ryan Babel (36, Netherlands)

Lloyd Jones (27, United Kingdom)

Marco Fabián (33, Mexico)

Sebastián Fassi (29, Mexico)

The soccer stars will meet and date 18 single women from the United States: Abby Kowal, Akhya Mitchell, Alus, Ariana Welch, Brittany Gibson, Courtny Svendsen, Estefani Mendez, Gabby Findley, Jackie Jaramillo, Jackie Lam, Jacklyn Romano, Kai Hilbert, Renee Ash, Sinead Jenkins, Sofia Cajamarca, Sofia Quinteros, Sophia Cerrito and Tinah Ogalo.

"Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? Will they manage to keep their true identities a secret? And will any of them fall for an American princess before inviting them back to their home countries and testing their relationships on the global stage. For these men, finding love is the #1 goal," an official description reads.

Advertisement

Love Undercover will have a three episode premiere May 9 on Peacock.