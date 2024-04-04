Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 4, 2024 / 1:08 PM

'The Bride' photos introduce Christian Bale as Frankenstein

By Annie Martin
Christian Bale plays Frank in the new film "The Bride." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Christian Bale plays Frank in the new film "The Bride." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Maggie Gyllenhaal is giving a glimpse of her new film The Bride.

The actress, writer and director shared photos from a camera test Thursday on Instagram featuring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.

Advertisement

"Meet The Bride & Frank," Gyllenhaal captioned the post.
Advertisement

The Bride is inspired by the Mary Shelley novel Frankenstein, which tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a scientist who creates a monster out of different body parts, known as the Creature.

Christian Bale stars in the new film as a monstrous, lonely Frankenstein, who "travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself."

"The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement," an official logline reads.

Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening also star.

The Bride is Gyllenhaal's follow-up to her 2021 directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

The film opens in theaters Oct. 2, 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau get pregnant in 'Babes' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau get pregnant in 'Babes' trailer
April 4 (UPI) -- Neon released the trailer for "Babes" on Thursday. The comedy starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau opens May 17 in theaters.
'Mother of the Bride' trailer: Brooke Shields reunites with college flame
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Mother of the Bride' trailer: Brooke Shields reunites with college flame
April 4 (UPI) -- "Mother of the Bride," a romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove, is coming to Netflix.
Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
April 4 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actress Julia Garner will play a Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer in Marvel's "Fantastic Four" reboot.
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Movies // 9 hours ago
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- Stephen Moyer directed his wife Anna Paquin in "A Bit of Light," in theaters Friday, which they both saw as a redemption story for broken characters.
Bank robbers, diners collide at 'Last Stop in Yuma County'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Bank robbers, diners collide at 'Last Stop in Yuma County'
April 3 (UPI) -- The trailer for "The Last Stop in Yuma County," in theaters and digital video-on-demand May 10, shows bank robbers and diner patrons vie for stolen loot.
John Green adaptation 'Turtles All the Way Down' to premiere in May
Movies // 23 hours ago
John Green adaptation 'Turtles All the Way Down' to premiere in May
April 3 (UPI) -- Max announced the premiere date of the movie "Turtles All the Way down" on Wednesday. The John Green adaptation premieres May 2.
'The Second Act' to open Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Second Act' to open Cannes Film Festival
April 3 (UPI) -- "The Second Act," a French comedy directed by Quentin Dupieux and starring Léa Seydoux, will open the Cannes Film Festival.
Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- "Monkey Man," in theaters Friday, makes Dev Patel capable director and action hero.
'Joker: Folie a Deux' poster: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga share a dance
Movies // 2 days ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux' poster: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga share a dance
April 2 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," a new film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker and Harley Quinn, opens in October.
Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin dramedy 'A Real Pain' coming in October
Movies // 2 days ago
Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin dramedy 'A Real Pain' coming in October
April 2 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for the Sundance hit "A Real Pain" on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
'Drag Race' Las Vegas stars take beating in 'Live UNTUCKED' trailer
'Drag Race' Las Vegas stars take beating in 'Live UNTUCKED' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement