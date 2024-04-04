1 of 3 | Brooke Shields stars in the romantic comedy "Mother of the Bride." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Mother of the Bride. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove. Advertisement

Mother of the Bride is written by Robin Bernheim (The Princess Switch trilogy) and directed by Mark Waters (Freaky Friday, Mean Girls).

Shields plays Lana, the mother of bride-to-be Emma (Cosgrove). When the family travels to Thailand for Emma's wedding, Lana discovers the groom's father (Benjamin Bratt) is her college flame who broke her heart years ago.

Chad Michael Murray and Rachael Harris also star.

Mother of the Bride premieres May 9 on Netflix.

Shields previously starred with Cary Elwes in the holiday romantic comedy A Castle for Christmas, released on Netflix in 2021.

Cosgrove is known for playing Carly Shay on iCarly.