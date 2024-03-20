Trending
March 20, 2024 / 10:41 AM

'Heartstopper' Season 3 coming in October

By Annie Martin
Kit Connor (L) and Joe Locke will return in "Heartstopper" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Kit Connor (L) and Joe Locke will return in "Heartstopper" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 20 (UPI) -- Heartstopper will return for a third season in October.

Netflix announced an October premiere date for Season 3 on Wednesday alongside a video featuring the cast on set.

The teaser shows series stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney and Jenny Walser film scenes for Season 3, Episode 8, which takes place at the Truham Summer Fête.

"This is episode eight," Connor says. "So Nick and Charlie have... It's started to get a bit more steamy."

Meanwhile, Gao's character Tao is "beginning to figure out what he loves to do and what his hobbies are."

"He's finding a passion for something that he begins to really love," Gao adds. "And he does it to bring joy to people and to cheer up the other characters in the show."

Season 3 will also show more of Walser's Tori and "how what Charlie has been going through has affected her."

"And she also makes a new friend," Walser teases.

Heartstopper is based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel. The series follows the romance between classmates Nick Nelson (Connor) and Charlie Spring (Locke).

In Season 3, "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him," while "Nick also has something important to say to Charlie."

Heartstopper Season 2 was released in August 2023. Production on Season 3 began that October.

