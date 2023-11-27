Excited to officially welcome Darragh Hand to the Heartstopper family for S3. Our Michael Holden has arrived! pic.twitter.com/liK6E9godo— Netflix (@netflix) November 27, 2023

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Darragh Hand has joined the cast of Heartstopper.

Netflix announced Monday that Hand will play Michael Holden in Season 3 of the teen romantic comedy-drama.

Advertisement

Hand appeared in photos alongside Jenny Walser, who plays Tori Spring.

Heartstopper is based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The show follows the romance between classmates Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

Oseman created the Netflix series and serves as writer and executive producer.

"Now some of you already figured this out, but for those who didn't, we're thrilled to be welcoming Darragh Hand as Michael Holden to the Heartstopper family for S3!" Oseman wrote on Instagram.

"As well as appearing in the Heartstopper graphic novels, Michael - along with Tori - is one of the main characters of my first ever novel, 'Solitaire.' So I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael!" she said.

Oseman described Michael as "a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition" and said it was a challenge to find the right person for the role.

"But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser's Tori Spring. I can't wait for you to meet Michael in season 3!" she added.

Advertisement

Heartstopper started production on Season 3 in October.

The series also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan.