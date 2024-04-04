1 of 3 | Julianne Nicholson stars in the new film "Janet Planet." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Janet Planet. The studio shared a trailer for the coming-of-age drama Thursday featuring Julianne Nicholson and Zoe Ziegler. Advertisement

Janet Planet is written and directed by Annie Baker, known for the Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Flick, and marks her feature directorial debut.

The film takes place in rural Western Massachusetts, where 11-year-old Lacy (Ziegler) "spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet."

"As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet and her spellbinding nature. In her solitary moments, Lacy inhabits an inner world so extraordinarily detailed that it begins to seep into the outside world," an official synopsis reads.

The film "captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother."

Elias Koteas, Sophie Okonedo and Will Patton also star.

Janet Planet premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival and is "coming soon" to theaters.

Nicholson is known for starring in August: Osage Country and the HBO series Mare of Easttown.