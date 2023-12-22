Reports: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are engaged

1 of 5 | Robert Pattinson (R) and Suki Waterhouse got engaged amid news they are expecting their first child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged. People reported Thursday that Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31, are engaged to be married. Advertisement

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," a source said.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

"They're incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family," a source said.

Waterhouse was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand during an outing Monday in London, according to TMZ.

Pattinson and Waterhouse started dating in 2018 and attended the Met Gala together in May of this year.

Waterhouse confirmed at Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November that she is pregnant with her first child with Pattinson.

Waterhouse previously dated actors Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna, while Pattinson had relationships with actress Kristen Stewart and singer FKA twigs.

Waterhouse is an actress who recently starred in Daisy Jones & the Six, while Pattinson is an actor who last appeared in The Batman.

