Music
Dec. 22, 2023 / 8:50 AM

Jimin shows love for fans in 'Closer Than This' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Jimin released "Closer Than This" as he prepares to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Jimin released "Closer Than This" as he prepares to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a single and music video for the song "Closer Than This" on Friday.

In "Closer Than This," Jimin shows his love for BTS' fans, known as ARMY, as he prepares to begin his mandatory military service in Korea.

The track is a "heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin's genuine feelings for ARMY," BigHit Music previously said.

"As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that 'Closer Than This,' with its lyrics conveying Jimin's love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth."

News broke this month that Jimin and fellow BTS member Jungkook will begin their military service, along with V and RM. Jin, J-Hope and Suga previously enlisted.

BTS has been on hiatus since October 2022 as the members pursue their solo careers and fulfill their military service.

The group appears in BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, an eight-part docuseries exploring the highs and lows of its 10-year career, which premiered Wednesday on Disney+.

