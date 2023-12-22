Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new comedy Scrambled.

The studio shared a trailer for the film Thursday featuring Leah McKendrick.

Scrambled is written, directed by and stars McKendrick, a writer and actress known for creating and starring on the web series Destroy the Alpha Gammas.

McKendrick plays Nellie Robinson, "a broke, single 34-year-old, fresh off a breakup, who faces down an existential crisis when she decides to freeze her eggs," according to an official synopsis.

Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Clancy Brown, Laura Cerón, Adam Rodriguez, Yvonne Strahovski and June Diane Raphael also star.

McKendrick shared a poster for the film on Instagram, joking in the caption, "This is the tagline I pitched that didn't make the cut: This February... Freeze your babies maybes."

Scrambled opens in theaters Feb. 2.