Entertainment News
March 27, 2024 / 12:31 PM

Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards

By Annie Martin
Ariana DeBose will host the 77th annual Tony Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Ariana DeBose will host the 77th annual Tony Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose will host the 2024 Tony Awards.

CBS announced in a press release Wednesday that DeBose, 33, will host the 77th annual awards show in June.

The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing to honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

This year's Tonys will take place June 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The show will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

The 77th Tony Awards will mark DeBose's third consecutive year hosting the event. The singer and actress will also serve as a producer and choreograph the show's opening number.

"I couldn't pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season's achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home," DeBose said.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Tony Award-nominated actress Ariana DeBose as this year's host for Broadway's biggest night, taking place for the first time at the iconic Lincoln Center," Heather Hitchens of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks of the Broadway League added. "Ariana's unique sense of artistry, creativity and talent continues to elevate the show and captivate nominees and viewers alike."

DeBose has appeared in Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Hamilton, A Bronx Tale and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She also starred in the 2021 film West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Prior to the Tonys, CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show leading into the Tonys. The first round of Tony Awards will be presented to audiences on Pluto TV.

