ATX TV Festival: 'Industry,' 'Fargo,' 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' join lineup

1 of 3 | Myha'la Herrold will attend the "Industry" panel at ATX TV Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The ATX TV Festival has announced additional programming for the 2024 festival. Organizers said in a press release Wednesday that Industry, Fargo, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School and Fantasmas have joined this year's lineup. Advertisement

Industry is a BBC One and HBO drama series created and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The Season 3 premiere will screen at the festival, with Down, Kay and series star Myha'la Herrold to attend the panel.

Fantasmas is a new HBO comedy from Los Espookys creator Julio Torres. The show will have its world premiere at the festival, which will also feature a conversation with Torres.

The cast and creators of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the second season of the Max reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, will attend a panel and hold a screening.

In addition, Fargo creator, writer and director Noah Hawley will attend a screening of the FX series and hold a conversation.

Other programming will feature Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn, the cast and creators of Hotel Cocaine, and Girls5eva creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino.

Organizers previously announced panels for Suits, Halt & Catch Fire, Trial by Content (Live!) and other programming.

The ATX TV Festival will take place May 30-June 2 in Austin, Texas.