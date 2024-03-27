1 of 3 | Emma Stone stars in "Kinds of Kindness," an anthology film from Yorgos Lanthimos. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Kinds of Kindness. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. Advertisement

Kinds of Kindness is an anthology film directed and co-written by Yorgos Lanthimos. The project reunites Lanthimos with Stone and Dafoe, who starred in his Oscar-winning film Poor Things.

Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schaefer also star.

Kinds of Kindness is "a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Stone's character speeding around in a car and Qualley slapping Plemons.

Kinds of Kindness opens in select theaters June 21.

Earlier this month, Stone won her second Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.