"Good Times," an "irreverent" animated reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Good Times. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday.

Good Times is an "irreverent" animated reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom, which aired on CBS in the 1970s.

The new series is executive produced by the late Lear, Stephen Curry and Seth MacFarlane, with Ranada Shepard as showrunner and executive producer.

Good Times follows a new generation of the Evans family as they keep their heads above water in a Chicago housing project.

The voice cast includes J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Slink Johnson, Marsai Martin and Wanda Sykes.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Shepard said the reboot will tackle modern-day issues while retaining the feeling of the original show.

"It's about a Black family that comes together, laughs together, and survives the system on the South Side of Chicago," she said. "What you'll get from that is a lot of social commentary, a lot of pushing the boundaries, a lot of feel-good television, but also a lot of things that may be in the vein of The Simpsons and South Park and Family Guy. When you're looking back 10 years later, you'll be like, 'They said that on Good Times? Oh my gosh.'"

Good Times premieres April 12 on Netflix.