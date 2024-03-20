Trending
Movies
March 20, 2024 / 9:55 AM

Brian Cox to voice Santa in 'That Christmas' animated film

By Annie Martin
Brian Cox will voice Santa Claus in "That Christmas." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Brian Cox will voice Santa Claus in "That Christmas." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Brian Cox has joined the cast of the animated holiday film That Christmas.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Cox, an actor known for playing Logan Roy on Succession, will voice Santa Claus in the upcoming movie.

Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Billy Nighy will also have roles.

Variety confirmed the casting.

That Christmas is based on the children's book series by Richard Curtis. The film is written by Curtis and directed by Simon Otto, an animator who worked on the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

"This has been the most amazing adventure, my first animated film. It's been especially exciting to see the whole world I imagined come to life beyond my wildest dreams -- and populated by a dream bunch of actors, their wonderful voices turned into such rich and funny characters," Curtis said in a statement.

That Christmas follows the "residents of a charming seaside town where things turn upside down one Christmas."

Shaw voices Ms. Trapper, with Whittaker as Mrs. Williams and Nighy as Bill.

The cast also includes Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, Katherine Parkinson, Sindhu Vee, India Brown, Zazie Hayhurst, Sienna Sayer, Jack Wisniewski, Rosie Cavaliero and Paul Kaye.

That Christmas will premiere on Netflix later this year.

