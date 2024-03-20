Trending
Music
March 20, 2024 / 9:21 AM

Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees

By Annie Martin
Lauryn Hill's album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 3 | Lauryn Hill's album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced the 2024 inductees for the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Recordings by Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses, Charley Pride and Donna Summer will be inducted into the hall of fame in May.

Buena Vista Social Club, Wanda Jackson, Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra, the Doobie Brothers and William Bell will also have recordings honored.

Recordings eligible for induction "exhibit qualitative or historical significance and are at least 25 years old."

The Grammy Museum will host the inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame gala and concert May 21 at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles. 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Hall of Fame.

"We're proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall of Fame in its 50th year," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press release. "The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it's a true honor to recognize these songs and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond."

This year's inductees are as follows:

De La Soul, 3 Feet High and Rising

Guns N' Roses, Appetite for Destruction

Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club

Donna Summer, "I Feel Love"

Charley Pride, "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'"

Wanda Jackson, "Let's Have a Party"

Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra, "Ory's Creole Trombone"

The Doobie Brothers, "What a Fool Believes"

William Bell, "You Don't Miss Your Water"

