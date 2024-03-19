Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 19, 2024 / 9:53 AM

Natasha Richardson's son Daniel honors actress 15 years after her death

By Annie Martin
Daniel Neeson paid tribute to his mom, Natasha Richardson (pictured in 2007), on the 15th anniversary of her death. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Daniel Neeson paid tribute to his mom, Natasha Richardson (pictured in 2007), on the 15th anniversary of her death. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Natasha Richardson's son Daniel Neeson is honoring the actress 15 years after her death.

Neeson, the younger son of Richardson and actor Liam Neeson, paid tribute to his late mom Monday on the 15th anniversary of her death.

Advertisement

Richardson, an actress known for The Handmaid's Tale (1990), Nell and The Parent Trap (1998), died at age 45 in March 2009 following a skiing accident.

In a post on Instagram, Neeson, the co-founder of De-Nada tequila, remembered his mom as "the OG margarita mama."

"15 years since you've left this plane onto forever more. I look forward to reuniting one day but for now I take solace in knowing you're beside me every step of the way," Neeson wrote. "Hopefully, I'm making you proud. I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills."

Advertisement

"She was the OG margarita mama!" he added. "As a kid, I used to ask her for a sip of hers, and she would gently say not till you're older. Little did she know I would one day start my own tequila brand and have way too many margaritas as my finger tips."

Neeson then reflected on how he and Richardson remain interconnected through love.

"My aunt, @joelyrichardsoninsta who always brightens my day, said to me this week that we sometimes forget that we're on an ever spinning planet. Change is inevitable, and we must embrace it with open arms," Neeson said.

"If you're a believer or not in quantum physics, the past, future and present coexist," he added. "We're all interconnected here and over there through love. The greatest life force. choose it above all else."

Joely Richardson, Richardson's sister and Neeson's aunt, showed her support in the comments.

Advertisement

"Dan, beautiful. Photo absolute essence of your Ma. She'd be SO PROUD in every WAY - beyond any expectation x," she wrote.

Joely Richardson also paid tribute to Richardson by showing "the fun mischievous side of Tash" with a photo of the actress with actor Ethan Hawke.

"Richard Eyre said her memorial 'it's so hard to understand why she's suddenly gone because she was the most Alive person I'd ever met,'" she captioned the post. "Tash was a great celebrator of other people's achievements - got so excited and happy for them - had mini Oscar made for Ethan when he got nominated."

Richardson starred with Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter in The Parent Trap, which opened in July 1998. Walter said Monday on Good Morning America that she's open to a Parent Trap reunion with Lohan.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Receiver': Netflix series to follow Davante Adams, other NFL pass catchers
TV // 7 minutes ago
'Receiver': Netflix series to follow Davante Adams, other NFL pass catchers
March 19 (UPI) -- "Receiver," a new sports series featuring Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle and other NFL pass catchers, is coming to Netflix.
Chrissy Metz, Katie Lowes join Starz drama 'The Hunting Wives'
TV // 30 minutes ago
Chrissy Metz, Katie Lowes join Starz drama 'The Hunting Wives'
March 19 (UPI) -- Chrissy Metz, Katie Lowes, Jaime Ray Newman and George Ferrier will star with Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow in the Starz series "The Hunting Wives."
Famke Janssen to star in Netflix series 'Amsterdam Empire'
TV // 1 hour ago
Famke Janssen to star in Netflix series 'Amsterdam Empire'
March 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing the series "Amsterdam Empire" starring Famke Janssen and a French thriller with Isabelle Adjani.
'90 Day Fiance' couple Emily, Kobe announce birth of third child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'90 Day Fiance' couple Emily, Kobe announce birth of third child
March 19 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise recently welcomed a son, Atem.
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
March 19 (UPI) -- Actor Bruce Willis turns 69 and actor Glenn Close turns 77, among the famous birthdays for March 19.
BabyMonster announces 'Sheesh,' title track from debut EP
Music // 22 hours ago
BabyMonster announces 'Sheesh,' title track from debut EP
March 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster announced "Sheesh," the title track from its debut EP, "BabyMons7er."
'Wish' coming to Disney+ April 3
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Wish' coming to Disney+ April 3
March 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Monday that "Wish" will arrive on the streaming service April 3.
'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' trailer shows Sofia Boutella in action
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' trailer shows Sofia Boutella in action
March 18 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver," a sci-fi epic from Zack Snyder, is coming to Netflix.
'Our Living World' trailer: Cate Blanchett narrates Netflix nature docuseries
TV // 22 hours ago
'Our Living World' trailer: Cate Blanchett narrates Netflix nature docuseries
March 18 (UPI) -- "Our Living World," a new nature documentary narrated by Cate Blanchett, is coming to Netflix.
Ben Platt to launch Broadway concert residency ahead of new album
Music // 23 hours ago
Ben Platt to launch Broadway concert residency ahead of new album
March 18 (UPI) -- Ben Platt will perform songs from his album "Honeymind" at a new show at The Palace on Broadway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Nathalie Emmanuel joins 'Game of Thrones' co-stars at '3 Body Problem' premiere
Nathalie Emmanuel joins 'Game of Thrones' co-stars at '3 Body Problem' premiere
Famous birthdays for March 18: Phillip Sweet, Lily Collins
Famous birthdays for March 18: Phillip Sweet, Lily Collins
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement