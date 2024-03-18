Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 18, 2024 / 11:48 AM

Lisa Ann Walter open to 'Parent Trap' reunion

By Annie Martin
Lisa Ann Walter discussed the possibility of a "Parent Trap" reunion with Lindsay Lohan on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Lisa Ann Walter discussed the possibility of a "Parent Trap" reunion with Lindsay Lohan on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Lisa Ann Walter is open to a Parent Trap reunion.

The 60-year-old actress discussed the possibility during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Advertisement

The Parent Trap was released in 1998. The movie is a remake of the 1961 film of the same name and is directed and co-written by Nancy Meyers.

Lindsay Lohan starred in the dual role of Hallie and Annie James, twin sisters who were separated at birth following their parents' divorce. After meeting by chance, the sisters plot to reunite their parents, Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Liz (Natasha Richardson).

Walter played Hallie's nanny, Chessy.

On GMA, Walter said people still recognize her from the role to this day.

"First of all, I can't get bad service anywhere," the star said with a laugh. "I go to any restaurant -- the waitresses, the young women who work at the clothing stores -- everyone has grown up with this movie."

"They feel safe with the character," she added. "I love that people respond to it still. I'm lucky."

Walter said a reboot is up to Meyers and Disney but added, "If they have a part for me, I will be there."

Walter presently plays Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary, an award-winning sitcom from Quinta Brunson. She said on GMA that a guest appearance from Lohan on the show is Brunson's decision.

On Saturday, Walter told People at the NAACP Image Awards that she would "love" to be part of a Parent Trap reunion or to have Lohan on Abbott Elementary.

Lohan most recently starred in Irish Wish, a romantic comedy that premiered Friday on Netflix. The actress recreated a scene from The Parent Trap on The Tonight Show last week.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Scoop' trailer revisits Prince Andrew's 'Newsnight' interview
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Scoop' trailer revisits Prince Andrew's 'Newsnight' interview
March 18 (UPI) -- "Scoop," a new film starring Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell, is coming to Netflix.
British IVF drama 'Joy' starring Thomasin McKenzie, Bill Nighy to stream on Netflix
Movies // 4 hours ago
British IVF drama 'Joy' starring Thomasin McKenzie, Bill Nighy to stream on Netflix
March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced plans to air "Joy," a new British film starring Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton and Bill Nighy.
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
LOS ANGELES, March 18 (UPI) -- The "Road House" remake, on Prime Video Thursday, captures the fun of the 1989 original.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $30M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $30M
March 17 (UPI) -- "Kung Fu Panda 4" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an addition $30 million in receipts between Friday and Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
Movies // 3 days ago
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- Rita Moreno reflects on her career up to her new movie "The Prank," in theaters Friday, and meeting a fawning Lenny Kravitz at the Oscars on Sunday.
Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Kinds of Kindness' coming in June
Movies // 3 days ago
Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Kinds of Kindness' coming in June
March 14 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for "Kinds of Kindness" Thursday. The Yorgos Lanthimos film starring Emma Stone opens June 25 in theaters.
'The Crow' trailer: Bill Skarsgard seeks revenge in bloody remake
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Crow' trailer: Bill Skarsgard seeks revenge in bloody remake
March 14 (UPI) -- "The Crow," a new film starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs, is "coming soon" to theaters.
'The Tearsmith' trailer: Netflix adapts Erin Doom novel
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Tearsmith' trailer: Netflix adapts Erin Doom novel
March 14 (UPI) -- "The Tearsmith," a new film based on the Erin Doom novel, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
Movies // 4 days ago
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
NEW YORK, March 13 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg says his new feel-good film, "Arthur the King," is the story of a man who selflessly risked what he thought would be his legacy to save the humblest of creatures.
'Atlas' teaser: Jennifer Lopez stars in sci-fi action thriller
Movies // 5 days ago
'Atlas' teaser: Jennifer Lopez stars in sci-fi action thriller
March 13 (UPI) -- "Atlas," a new film starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Famous birthdays for March 18: Phillip Sweet, Lily Collins
Famous birthdays for March 18: Phillip Sweet, Lily Collins
Famous birthdays for March 17: Rob Lowe, Patrick Duffy
Famous birthdays for March 17: Rob Lowe, Patrick Duffy
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Movie review: 'Road House' captures fun of action classic
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement