March 18 (UPI) -- Lisa Ann Walter is open to a Parent Trap reunion. The 60-year-old actress discussed the possibility during Monday's episode of Good Morning America. Advertisement

The Parent Trap was released in 1998. The movie is a remake of the 1961 film of the same name and is directed and co-written by Nancy Meyers.

Lindsay Lohan starred in the dual role of Hallie and Annie James, twin sisters who were separated at birth following their parents' divorce. After meeting by chance, the sisters plot to reunite their parents, Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Liz (Natasha Richardson).

Walter played Hallie's nanny, Chessy.

On GMA, Walter said people still recognize her from the role to this day.

"First of all, I can't get bad service anywhere," the star said with a laugh. "I go to any restaurant -- the waitresses, the young women who work at the clothing stores -- everyone has grown up with this movie."

"They feel safe with the character," she added. "I love that people respond to it still. I'm lucky."

Walter said a reboot is up to Meyers and Disney but added, "If they have a part for me, I will be there."

Be still, our hearts! @LisaAnnWalter says she is down for a "Parent Trap" reboot: "If they have a part for me, I will be there."

Walter presently plays Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary, an award-winning sitcom from Quinta Brunson. She said on GMA that a guest appearance from Lohan on the show is Brunson's decision.

On Saturday, Walter told People at the NAACP Image Awards that she would "love" to be part of a Parent Trap reunion or to have Lohan on Abbott Elementary.

Lohan most recently starred in Irish Wish, a romantic comedy that premiered Friday on Netflix. The actress recreated a scene from The Parent Trap on The Tonight Show last week.