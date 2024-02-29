Trending
Feb. 29, 2024 / 11:22 AM

'Little Wing': Brian Cox, Brooklynn Prince bond in trailer for new film

By Annie Martin
Brian Cox (L) and Brooklynn Prince star in the new film "Little Wing." Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 4 | Brian Cox (L) and Brooklynn Prince star in the new film "Little Wing." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Little Wing.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Brian Cox and Brooklynn Prince.

Little Wing is inspired by the New Yorker article by Susan Orlean about the world of pigeon racing.

The coming-of-age story follows Kaitlyn (Prince), a teenager reeling from her parents' divorce and the pending loss of her home.

Kaitlyn and "her best friend hope to solve her mother's financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but Kaitlyn, instead, forms a bond with the owner that leads her to a new outlook on life," an official synopsis reads.

Cox plays Jaan, the pigeon racer, with Kelly Reilly as Kaitlyn's mom, Maddie, and Che Tafari as Adam, Kaitlyn's classmate and friend.

Little Wing hails from Awesomeness. The film is written by John Gatins and directed and executive produced by Dean Israelite.

Paramount+ shared first-look photos for the movie earlier this month.

Little Wing premieres March 13.

Cox is known for playing Logan Roy on the HBO series Succession, while Prince recently starred in Cocaine Bear.

