'Sunset Boulevard' with Nicole Scherzinger to open on Broadway in fall

Nicole Scherzinger will make her Broadway debut in the "Sunset Boulevard" musical, which opens in the fall.

March 25 (UPI) -- The Sunset Boulevard musical is headed to Broadway in the fall. Producers announced Monday that the production will begin previews Sept. 28 at St. James Theatre in New York City and officially open Oct. 20. Advertisement

The musical will mark the Broadway debut of singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, who stars as Norma Desmond.

Pre-sale tickets will become available April 2.

The Sunset Boulevard musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

Webber's musical is based on the 1950 film starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden.

Scherzinger starred in the West End revival of the production in London, which ran from September 2023 into January. Jamie Lloyd, who directed the West End version, will return to direct the Broadway version.

The West End production is nominated for 11 awards at the Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

Scherzinger came to fame with the girl group Pussycat Dolls. Her other theater credits include a West End revival of Cats.