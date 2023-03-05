'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards

1/5

Left to right, Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Dan Kwan and Ke Huy Quan attend the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking the top prize for Best Feature Film and several other trophies, in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday. Everything co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan won for Best Lead Performance, Best Breakthrough Performance and Best Supporting Performance in a Film respectively. Advertisement

The movie also earned the honors for Best Director, Best Editing and Best Screenplay.

Joyland was named Best International Film and Charlotte Wells' Aftersun was voted Best First Feature Film.

The Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series prize went to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, while The Bear won for Best New Scripted Series and cast member Ayo Edebiri won for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.

Pachinko earned the honor for Best Ensemble Cast in a TV series.

Actor/comedian Hasan Minhaj hosted the gala.

Presenters included Aubrey Plaza, who hosted in 2019 and 2020, Kevin Bacon, W. Kamau Bell, Adam Brody, Nicholas Braun, Austin Butler, Danielle Deadwyler, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Dae Kim, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jeremy Pope, Andrea Riseborough, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simona Tabasco and Lily Tomlin.

Stars attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards