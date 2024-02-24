Advertisement
Feb. 24, 2024 / 11:10 PM

'Oppenheimer,' 'Succession,' 'Bear,' 'Beef,' Lily Gladstone score SAG Awards

By Karen Butler
Cillian Murphy at the EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, England on February 18. The "Oppenheimer" star was also one of the winners at Saturday's SAG Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 10 | Cillian Murphy at the EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, England on February 18. The "Oppenheimer" star was also one of the winners at Saturday's SAG Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Stars from Oppenheimer, Succession, The Bear, Beef, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Holdovers were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The event honoring excellence in film and TV acting streamed live for the first time on Netflix.

Jennifer Aniston presented the SAG Life Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand.

Presenters included Jessica Chastain, Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Taraji P. Henson, Cillian Murphy, Issa Rae and Margot Robbie.

Oppenheimer won for Best Cast, Best Lead Actor for Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Downey Jr.

Gladstone won for Best Lead Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon and Da'Vine Joy Randolph earned the honor for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers.

The stars of Succession won for Best Cast in a Drama Series, while Pedro Pascal won for Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us and Elizabeth Debicki won for Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown.

The ensemble of The Bear was named Best Cast in a Comedy Series, with its leads Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White picking up the Best Lead Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series Awards.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun went home with the prizes for Best Actress and Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for their work in Beef.

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning won for Best Stunt Ensemble of a Movie and The Last of Us won for Best Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series.

Stars attend the 2024 SAG Awards in LA

Emma Stone attends the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

