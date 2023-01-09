Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch

By Annie Martin
1/6
Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globes on Jan. 10. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globes on Jan. 10. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards, Grammy Awards, Academy Awards and other awards shows will return in 2023 to honor the best in film, television, music and more.

Here are the details on this year's events:

Golden Globe Awards - Jan. 10

The Golden Globes are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to recognize excellence in film and television.

The 80th annual ceremony will take place Jan. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the awards show, with Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan and other stars to present awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nominees with eight nominations, including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy. Abbott Elementary tops the TV nominees with five nominations, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Critics Choice Awards - Jan. 15

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) presents the Critics Choice Awards to honor achievements in film and television.

The 28th annual awards show will be held Jan. 15 at Fairmont Century Hotel in Los Angeles and broadcast at 7 p.m. EST on The CW.

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler will host the ceremony.

Everything Everywhere All at Once tops the film nominees with 14 nominations, including Best Picture, while Abbott Elementary leads the TV nominees with six nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe will receive the 7th annual See Her award.

Grammy Awards - Feb. 5

The Recording Academy presents the Grammys to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The 65th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for his third consecutive year.

Beyoncé leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar follows with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile are both up for seven awards.

The Recording Academy will present Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards to Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes and other artists at a ceremony Feb. 4 ahead of the Grammys.

British Academy Film Awards - Feb. 19

The BAFTA Film Awards are presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to honor outstanding contributions to film.

The 76th annual awards show will be held Feb. 19 at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre in London.

This year's ceremony will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories for the first time. The event will feature two hosts, one leading the ceremony from the auditorium and one overseeing the new BAFTA Backstage Studio.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 19.

NAACP Image Awards - Feb. 25

The NAACP Image Awards are presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to honor outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music and literature.

The 54th annual awards show will take place Feb. 25 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., and air at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 12.

Screen Actors Guild Awards - Feb. 26

The SAG Awards are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to honor outstanding performances in film and television.

The 29th annual awards show will be held Feb. 26.

This year's nominations will be announced Jan. 11.

Independent Spirit Awards - March 4

Film Independent presents the Independent Spirit Awards to recognize the best in independent film and television.

The 38th annual ceremony will take place March 4 at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Best Feature. The film will compete in the category with Tár, which follows with seven nominations.

CMT Music Awards - April 2

The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted awards show presented by CMT that honor excellence in country music videos and performance.

The 57th annual awards show will take place April 2 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini will host the event for her third consecutive year. Carrie Underwood will perform.

Tony Awards - June 11

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League present the Tony Awards to recognize excellence in live Broadway theater.

The 76th annual ceremony will be held June 11 at United Palace in New York, N.Y., and air on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Nominations will be announced May 2.

Golden Globes: Cecil B. DeMille Award recipients through the years

Jane Fonda attends the SAG Awards in 2019. Fonda was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2021. The award was not given out in 2022, as the Golden Globes were canceled as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association worked to improve its business practices and to increase diversity in its membership. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino set to present Golden Globes Janelle Monae to receive See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

