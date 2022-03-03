Growing list of sanctions, bans aims to punish Russia for escalating war in Ukraine

Volunteers make a masking net at a help center in Lviv in western Ukraine, on March 2. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Since even before Russia invaded Ukraine a week ago, Moscow has become the target of severe economic sanctions on a level that perhaps was unimaginable only a few years ago -- and indications are that there will be more. The fighting in Ukraine is now in its second week, and the conflict has united the West and other regions in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's military campaign. Even Switzerland, which has long been famous for its neutrality, has imposed punishing sanctions against Moscow. Advertisement

The aim, of course, is to pressure Putin into a withdrawal in Ukraine and signal to other would-be invaders that the sovereign rights of all nations must be respected.

The West and various allies have leveled a variety of punishments on Moscow that have already devastated corners of the Russian economy.

Government financial sanctions

The White House said that the aim of U.S. sanctions is "severe and immediate economic costs on Russia." They include sanctions that target the Central Bank of Russia and the country's ten largest financial institutions.

Several Russian banks have also been cut off from the SWIFT global payment system -- a move designed to further isolate Russia from the global trade markets.

The Central Bank of Russia has also been barred from accessing foreign currency reserves, which is a heavy blow because the roughly $640 billion Russia holds in reserve consists of dollars, euros and sterling.

The White House said U.S. sanctions include "full blocking and correspondent and payable-through account sanctions, and debt and equity restrictions on institutions holding 80% of Russian banking sector assets".

U.S. officials say export control measures will cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports and "atrophy" Russia's industrial base.

In his State of The Union speech, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an effort to target Russian oligarchs through a new Justice Department task force called Task Force KleptoCapture. The task force was formally unveiled Wednesday.

"The United States Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of the Russian oligarchs," Biden said in his speech. "We are joining with European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

On Thursday, Japan announced that it's also imposing sanctions on both Russia and Belarus that target banks, officials and oligarchs.

Shipping and air travel

Biden also announced in his prime-time address that the United States would close off its airspace to Russian planes, joining several other nations that had already ordered such a ban.

In fact, more than 30 countries so far have blocked Russian planes from their respective airspace. Britain has also banned ships and yachts with any Russian connection.

Further, the world's three largest shipping companies have suspended "non-essential" cargo shipments to and from Russia. Denmark's Maersk, Swiss-based MSC and French shipping company CMA CGM are all participating in the cargo boycott.

Last week, Delta Air Lines suspended its codeshare agreement with Russian national carrier Aeroflot.

Energy blacklist

More energy companies are beginning to distance themselves from Moscow due to the fighting in Ukraine.

Energy company BP said this week that it's dumping its stake in Russian energy company Rosneft -- a share that's worth almost 20%.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region," BP Chair Helge Lund said in a statement. "It has led the BP board to conclude ... that our involvement with Rosneft ... simply cannot continue."

Shell has also said that it's leaving Russian energy company Gazprom and ending its 10% stake in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Though not yet operational, the pipeline would carry gas between Russia and Germany, and by extension Europe.

"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security," Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

ExxonMobil, which is one of the world's largest energy companies, said it's begun the process of exiting the Sakhalin-1 project, a joint energy project among Russia, Japan and India.

Other boycotts

- The European Union said on Wednesday that it's suspending the broadcast activities of state-run Russian media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik. A similar move was made by Apple and YouTube this week.

- Bars and liquor stores across North America are participating in a boycott of Russian-made vodka due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

- The International Paralympic Committee banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paralympic Games in Beijing -- after first deciding that they could participate with restrictions.

- The UEFA moved the Champions League final, scheduled for May, from Russia to France.

- Formula 1 canceled its contract Thursday with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, saying that "Russia will not have a race in the future."