Advertisement
World News
Feb. 26, 2022 / 6:36 PM

Lawmakers, bars and liquor stores call for Russian vodka boycott

By Calley Hair
Lawmakers, bars and liquor stores call for Russian vodka boycott
Stolichnaya vodka, pictured in a display at the Anchorage at the Alaska Museum Russia Exhibit on July 18, 2017, is among the brands facing backlash from lawmakers and liquor stores looking to boycott Russian spirits. Photo by C_Watts/Flickr

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Bars and liquor stores across North America are announcing boycotts of Russian-made vodka and spirits as the country continues its aggression in Ukraine.

Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire signed an executive order on Saturday directing the state's liquor stores to pull Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits off the shelves. A state senator from Virginia is also calling on her governor to do the same.

Advertisement

"We need to take strong actions to support Ukraine," Democratic Sen. L. Louise Lucas said in a tweet. "I'm overwhelmed with texts from my colleagues in support of this idea from both sides of the aisle."

Canadian leaders are also taking similar steps. Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced a ban on Russian liquor on Friday, following in the footsteps of Canada's Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation.

RELATED Germany to send lethal munitions to Ukraine in policy reversal

Lawmakers' calls for an organized boycott echo piecemeal protests around the country, as individual bar and liquor store owners reject Russian products in public announcements and demonstrations posted to social media.

In Bend, Ore., the owner of Pine Tavern posted a video of himself emptying two bottles of Stolichnaya vodka on the ground.

"Russia is acting as though it's 1939 and going into Europe with a full force that they have in the Ukraine. I am so concerned about it metastasizing into other countries," owner Bill McCormick later told KPTV.

Advertisement
RELATED U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries

Vermont resort Magic Mountain Ski Area tweeted a video of a bartender dumping a bottle of Stolichnaya down the drain.

"Sorry Stoli lovers. No more," read the caption, followed by emojis of the American and Ukrainian flags.

A liquor store in Wichita, Kan., pulled more than 100 bottles of Russian-made liquor from its shelves. Jacob Liquor Exchange partner and wine director Jamie Stratton told regional station KSNW that he's encouraging his customers to instead purchase Khor vodka, made at Ukraine's Khortytsa Distillery.

RELATED Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions

"I think the whole world knows by now that Russia's at war with Ukraine for no apparent reason," Stratton said. "I guess this is our sanction. We don't support it. There's no reason to support it. There's no reason for them to invade the Ukrainians, and this may be small, but every small thing makes a difference."

One prominent target of the boycott, however, is frustrated by a misconception -- despite its Russian name, nearly all of the Stolichnaya vodka sold in the west is produced in Latvia, a NATO member country. Its European headquarters are based in Luxembourg.

Damian McKinney, Stoli Group global CEO wrote a letter to Stratton clarifying Stoli's origins.

"With regard to us being Russian. We are absolutely NOT a Russian company," McKinney wrote. "We are a global organization with a significant portfolio of spirits and wine brands from around the world."

Advertisement

The spirit manufacturer faced a similar backlash in 2013 when Russia passed anti-LGBTQ laws. Then, too, the company claimed that any related boycotts of their product were misplaced.

Latest Headlines

U.S., some European nations and Canada to exclude Russia from SWIFT payments
World News // 16 minutes ago
U.S., some European nations and Canada to exclude Russia from SWIFT payments
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The United States with some European nations and Canada issued a joint statement Saturday announcing that Russia would be excluded from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication network.
Germany to send lethal munitions to Ukraine in policy reversal
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany to send lethal munitions to Ukraine in policy reversal
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday, marking a reversal of Germany's policy of never sending lethal munitions to warzones.
Biden administration expands authorizations for business in Afghanistan
World News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration expands authorizations for business in Afghanistan
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Senior Biden administration officials have issued a license to expand authorizations for business transactions in Afghanistan in effort to address financial crisis amid sanctions.
U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N.: Over 150,000 Ukrainians have crossed border into neighboring countries
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- More than 150,000 refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries, the United Nations said Saturday.
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Street fighting intensified Saturday as Ukrainian defense forces resisted the Russian invasion and battled to keep control of the capital, Kyiv.
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
World News // 7 hours ago
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Several Russian citizens have taken to the streets in protest against the Russia-Ukraine war and been arrested as their country's communication regulator restricts social media access.
U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. Embassy warns Americans to seek shelter in Ukraine
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warned Americans in the country to seek shelter during the "highly volatile" invasion of the country."
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky says Russia targeting orphanages, plans to assault Kyiv at night
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Friday that Russian troops had targeted orphanages and schools while moving toward Kyiv.
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
World News // 1 day ago
NATO deploys forces, warns Russian aggression 'goes far beyond Ukraine'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the organization is deploying forces, accusing Russia of aggression and rhetoric that "goes far beyond Ukraine."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
2 adults, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide in Texas
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Curtis Reeves found not guilty for Florida movie theater shooting death
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Russia's advance in Ukraine slows amid street fighting resistance
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Russia vetos U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Ukraine invasion
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Anti-war protests break out in Russian streets amid social media restrictions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement