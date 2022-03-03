Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 3, 2022 / 7:59 AM

Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials

By Thomas Maresca
Japan sanctions Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and Belarus officials on Thursday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Japan announced a new round of sanctions against Russia and Belarus on Thursday, targeting banks, officials and -- in a first for the country -- several Russian oligarchs, as it continues to join with the United States and Europe in an aggressive economic response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida approved sanctions that will freeze the assets of 18 Russian individuals and four banks, as well as seven high-ranking Belarusian officials, Japan's foreign ministry said.

Advertisement

Among the Russian oligarchs named are Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, whose yacht was seized by France on Thursday; billionaire financier Yuri Kovalchuk; VTB Bank chairman Andrei Kostin; and Sergei Chemezov, head of weapons maker Rostec.

Also making the sanctions list are Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and defense minister Viktor Khrenin.

RELATED EU suspends Russia Today, Sputnik broadcasts

Washington applauded the move, with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel saying Thursday the coordinated international measures were turning Russia into a "pariah state."

"Japan's resolute action demonstrates clearly to Russia's oligarchs and corrupt leaders that they can no longer enjoy the benefit of Putin's violent regime," Emmanuel said in a statement.

"Together, we are isolating Russia as it continues its descent as a pariah state, and we are committed to imposing unprecedented economic costs for Putin's cronies and enablers," he said.

Advertisement
RELATED EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT international payment system

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a "KleptoCapture" task force specifically targeting the assets of Russian oligarchs and the tools they use to evade sanctions.

Tokyo has long taken a cautious foreign policy approach with Moscow and appeared hesitant at first to fully engage in the Western-led sanctions regime after Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

But Kishida has since taken decisive steps to join the punishing economic measures, including freezing the Russian central bank's foreign exchange assets and banning some Russian banks from the SWIFT international banking network.

RELATED Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs

Japanese corporations have also begun to distance themselves further from Russia amid security and supply chain concerns. Automaker Toyota announced Wednesday that it was suspending production at its plant in St. Petersburg and halting imports of vehicles indefinitely. Honda and Mazda earlier announced they were stopping shipments to Russia.

On Wednesday, Japan scrambled a fighter jet and lodged a diplomatic protest after a suspected Russian helicopter entered its airspace.

Latest Headlines

Inflation in Turkey rises to 20-year high of 54% as lira keeps losing value
World News // 13 minutes ago
Inflation in Turkey rises to 20-year high of 54% as lira keeps losing value
March 3 (UPI) -- The Turkish lira has lost more of its value after official figures Thursday showed that the annual inflation rate in Turkey rose to a 20-year high of 54% in February as the country felt the pain of rising energy prices.
Russian forces capture port city in southern Ukraine; more than 1M refugees
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian forces capture port city in southern Ukraine; more than 1M refugees
March 3 (UPI) -- More than a million Ukrainian refugees have fled their homeland since Russia launched its invasion a week ago, a United Nations official said, which is believed to be the quickest mass exodus in history.
Kia says EVs will make up half of its vehicle sales by start of next decade
World News // 3 hours ago
Kia says EVs will make up half of its vehicle sales by start of next decade
SEOUL, March 3 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans for more than half of its 4 million car sales by 2030 to be eco-friendly, President and Chairman Song Ho-sung said Thursday at an investor event.
International Criminal Court opens war crimes investigation in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
International Criminal Court opens war crimes investigation in Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced late Wednesday that it will immediately proceed with investigations into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine as far back as 2013.
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said one of its members was killed in Russia's shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
EU suspends Russia Today, Sputnik broadcasts
World News // 10 hours ago
EU suspends Russia Today, Sputnik broadcasts
March 2 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday formally sanctioned Russian state-owned news organizations Russia Today and Sputnik, suspending their distribution in the 27-member bloc over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
March 2 (UPI) -- Four Russian war planes violated Swedish airspace on Wednesday, the Scandinavian country's armed forces said, prompting it to deploy its own forces amid heightened tensions between Europe and Moscow over its invasion of
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
March 2 (UPI) -- The Russian military entered its seventh day of attacks across Ukraine on Wednesday, bombing strategic locations in Kyiv and Kharkiv, and engaging in street fighting in smaller towns and cities.
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT international payment system
World News // 13 hours ago
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT international payment system
March 2 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday formally banned seven Russian banks from using the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication system in response to the country's invasion Ukraine.
Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls
World News // 15 hours ago
Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls
March 2 (UPI) -- Crypto donations to organizations in Ukraine, including the country's government, have topped more than $52 million as the price of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin rise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
OSCE: Member was killed in Russia's shelling of Ukraine
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
Justice Department unveils program to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement