Advertisement
World News
May 4, 2024 / 3:49 PM

Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress

By Simon Druker
Israeli officials on Saturday downplayed hopes that a cease-fire deal with Hamas over the ongoing war in Gaza was imminent as a delegation from Palestinian group arrived in Egypt for negotiations. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 2 | Israeli officials on Saturday downplayed hopes that a cease-fire deal with Hamas over the ongoing war in Gaza was imminent as a delegation from Palestinian group arrived in Egypt for negotiations. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Hopes for a Gaza cease-fire surged Saturday as a Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt for negotiations on a deal to release long-held hostages, but Israeli officials downplayed the possibility.

Egyptian and U.S. mediators have brokered the peace talks in Cairo with CIA director Bill Burns arriving Friday in the capital city.

Advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden has also been directly involved in cease-fire talks.

An existing proposal put forth by Egyptian officials would see Hamas release the remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

Related

Egyptian media reported Saturday that Hamas representatives were taking a "positive" tone ahead of negotiations.

"We are determined to secure an agreement in a way that fulfills Palestinians' demands," the militant said in a statement.

However, an Israeli delegation is not expected to head to Cairo until Hamas responds to the proposal, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing a story originally published by Israel's English language public broadcaster KAN English News.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the delegation's trip to Egypt, according to the newspaper.

The first phase of the cease-fire deal would reportedly see Hamas agree to the humanitarian release of hostages minus an official commitment from Israel to end the war.

Advertisement

Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted the Israel Defense Forces will conduct a ground operation in the southernmost Gaza city of Rafah to "eliminate the [Hamas} battalions there." The militant group has dug in around the city of 1.2 million, with many of Rafah's residents already displaced in the Palestinian enclave.

Such an incursion in Rafah "could lead to a slaughter," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Friday.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu made it clear an invasion of Rafah will go forward independent of negotiations to free hostages held in captivity by Hamas.

Netanyahu has also previously said there can be no negotiations until all the remaining hostages are freed.

The IDF estimates that around 130 hostages are still being held captive by Hamas, though a number of them are believed to be dead. They were originally kidnapped by Hamas during its bloody Oct. 7 surprise attack.

Latest Headlines

Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
World News // 1 hour ago
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for closing the Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem.
Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raided the Jerusalem offices of Al-Jazeera and shuttered the news broadcaster as critics blasted the move as a blow to press freedom.
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified
May 4 (UPI) -- The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a criminal "wanted" list for unspecified charges.
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
World News // 19 hours ago
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 60 people have died in massive floods and landslides in southern Brazil caused by days of heavy rain, local officials say.
Canadian RCMP arrests 3 in connection to slaying of prominent Sikh separatist
World News // 20 hours ago
Canadian RCMP arrests 3 in connection to slaying of prominent Sikh separatist
May 4 (UPI) -- Federal police in Canada have arrested three Indian nationals accused of the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist leader last year and are not ruling out "connections to the government of India."
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
World News // 21 hours ago
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
May 4 (UPI) -- Mexican officials on Saturday said they charged three people in connection with the disappearance of three tourists who went missing in Baja California last month.
London Mayor Khan wins 3rd term as ruling Tories see big losses across Britain
World News // 22 hours ago
London Mayor Khan wins 3rd term as ruling Tories see big losses across Britain
May 4 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan officially secured a third term on Saturday as local election results across Britain showed the ruling Conservative Party suffering heavy losses across the board.
Poland says it too targeted in Russian cyberattacks across Europe
World News // 23 hours ago
Poland says it too targeted in Russian cyberattacks across Europe
May 4 (UPI) -- The Polish government says it was also the target of a Russian-backed hacking group that European and U.S. officials claim has carried out a series of cyberattacks against democratic institutions in Europe.
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
World News // 1 day ago
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
May 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine is using recently acquired and U.S.-made and supplied mobile surface-to-surface missile systems to target Russian military assets in the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Kremlin said Saturday.
High winds temporarily halt Gaza pier construction
World News // 1 day ago
High winds temporarily halt Gaza pier construction
May 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command on Thursday temporarily paused construction of the pier in Gaza due to unsafe weather conditions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
Colo. organizers cancel Kristi Noem's GOP fundraiser due to 'death threats'
Colo. organizers cancel Kristi Noem's GOP fundraiser due to 'death threats'
Houston braces for more heavy rain as overflowing rivers force evacuations
Houston braces for more heavy rain as overflowing rivers force evacuations
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway posts record $189B in cash reserves
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway posts record $189B in cash reserves
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement