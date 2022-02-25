Delta Air Lines suspends agreement with Russia's Aeroflot

1/3

Delta Air Lines said Friday, the company is suspending its code share agreement with Russia's national airline, Aeroflot of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said Friday it is suspending its codeshare agreement with Russia's national airline, Aeroflot amid that country's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine. "Delta has withdrawn our codeshare services operated in conjunction with Russian national airline, Aeroflot, effective immediately," Delta said in a statement. Advertisement

"We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot's code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK."

The company says accommodations will be made for affected customers.

Delta is a member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, but does not fly directly to Russia or Ukraine. Other SkyTeam members, such as Turkish Airlines and Air France, continue to fly to Moscow.

Codeshare agreements are common in aviation, and allow passengers to fly on members' flights and book trips on the same ticket.

British Airways suspended its flights to Moscow Friday, after Russia banned all U.K. carriers from its airspace.

On Thursday, the British government banned Aeroflot and other Russian airlines from Britain's airspace.

Also Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration banned all U.S. flights from flying through Ukrainian air space because of growing hostilities on the ground. That directive extends to air space over Belarus as well.

Beginning Friday, Russian airlines will no longer be able to fly through Polish air space.