Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 2, 2022 / 8:03 PM

EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT international payment system

By Simon Druker
EU bans 7 Russian banks from SWIFT international payment system
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication banned seven Russian banks Wednesday, from using its system after a resolution made by the European Union to further restrict Russia's economy in response to its ongoing attack on Ukraine. File Photo by Jacques Collet/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday formally banned seven Russian banks from using the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication system in response to the country's invasion Ukraine.

SWIFT said it removed the seven banks from its system in compliance with a resolution by the European Council, the EU's political body. The council introduced the measures to further restrict Russia's economy.

Advertisement

The SWIFT network is a high-security payment system that connects world banks. Several countries have called for Russia to be disconnected from it, which would significantly damage its ability to conduct business globally. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of the first world leaders to call for the sanction.

The banks are all believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ban excludes Sberbank and Gazprombank, which are two of the country's biggest institutions. The two handle most of the gas and oil export payments with the EU.

RELATED Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls

"Our deepest thoughts are with those suffering the tragic human consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Equality, diversity, mutual respect and global cooperation are the bedrock SWIFT stands on, and the ideals we stand for as a global and politically neutral cooperative," reads a statement on the SWIFT website.

Advertisement

"Diplomatic decisions taken by the European Union, in consultation with the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, bring SWIFT into efforts to end this crisis by requiring us to disconnect select Russian banks from our financial messaging services. As previously stated, we will fully comply with applicable sanctions laws. This Regulation requires us to disconnect the identified entities on 12 March 2022, and we will do so accordingly."

The White House issued a joint statement Saturday, along with the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Canada, all calling for select Russian banks to be removed from the SWIFT system.

RELATED Dow gains 596 points as markets rebound after Fed Chair's testimony

Wednesday's EU resolution also prohibits anyone from investing, participating or contributing to future projects co-financed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

They may also not "sell, supply, transfer or export euro denominated banknotes to Russia or to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Russia, including the government and the Central Bank of Russia, or for use in Russia."

RELATED U.N. condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, demands end to war

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Volunteers make a masking net at a help center in Lviv in western Ukraine, on March 2. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
World News // 13 hours ago
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
March 2 (UPI) -- The Russian military entered its seventh day of attacks across Ukraine on Wednesday, bombing strategic locations in Kyiv and Kharkiv, and engaging in street fighting in smaller towns and cities.
Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls
World News // 2 hours ago
Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls
March 2 (UPI) -- Crypto donations to organizations in Ukraine, including the country's government, have topped more than $52 million as the price of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin rise.
EU, U.S. impose sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
EU, U.S. impose sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
March 2 (UPI) -- The United States and ambassadors in the European Union have approved economic sanctions against Belarus for assisting Russia in its attack on Ukraine, officials said Wednesday.
U.N. condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, demands end to war
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, demands end to war
March 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine. The non-binding resolution demands that Russia withdraw its military and stop the attacks.
Russian attacks close Kyiv Zoo; some animals evacuated to Poland
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian attacks close Kyiv Zoo; some animals evacuated to Poland
March 2 (UPI) -- The main zoo in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has closed due to the invasion by Russian military forces, but zookeepers say they are still taking care of the animals there.
Paralympics say Russian, Belarusian athletes can compete without their flags
World News // 11 hours ago
Paralympics say Russian, Belarusian athletes can compete without their flags
March 2 (UPI) -- International Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday that Russian and Belarus athletes will participate as neutrals and will not be placed on the medal stand for ceremonies.
Chinese regulators refuse to impose sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Chinese regulators refuse to impose sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine
March 2 (UPI) -- Officials in China, perhaps Russia's most valuable ally, said on Wednesday that they will not follow other nations in leveling stiff economic sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
World News // 15 hours ago
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
March 2 (UPI) -- Japan scrambled a fighter jet on Wednesday in response to what appeared to be a Russian helicopter entering its airspace, the country's military said, amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.
World Bank preparing $3B package for Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
World Bank preparing $3B package for Ukraine
March 2 (UPI) -- The World Bank said it is working on a $3 billion package to aid Ukraine as it fights against a Russian invasion with the first $550 million to be tabled for approval in the coming days.
Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island
World News // 17 hours ago
Biden delegation to Taiwan confirms strong U.S. commitment to island
March 2 (UPI) -- Mike Mullen, the former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that the United States "stands firm behind its commitments" to Taiwan during a visit to the democratic island.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Ukraine says forces 'eliminated' assassins targeting President Zelensky
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Japan says Russian helicopter violated airspace, scrambles fighter jet
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
Mixed results in Texas midterms: Abbott advances, progressives fall short of goals
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
Russian missile hits near Kyiv rail station; 2nd round of peace talks possible
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement