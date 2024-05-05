Advertisement
World News
May 5, 2024 / 9:48 AM

Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera

By Adam Schrader
Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh (C-L) hugs his daughter during the funeral of his son Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with the Al Jazeera television network, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah in January. File Photo by Ibrahim Al-Khatib/UPI
Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh (C-L) hugs his daughter during the funeral of his son Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with the Al Jazeera television network, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah in January. File Photo by Ibrahim Al-Khatib/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raided the Jerusalem offices of Al-Jazeera and shuttered the news broadcaster as critics blasted the move as a blow to press freedom.

"The government headed by me unanimously decided: the incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel," Netanyahu said on social media. Netanyahu thanked Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi for his efforts in shuttering the network.

Advertisement

Karhi shared a video on social media that showed inspectors from the Communications Ministry backed by Israeli Police raiding the offices and confiscating the broadcaster's equipment.

Netanyahu's regime has been critical of Al-Jazeera's coverage of his war in Gaza and previously called the network a "mouthpiece" for Hamas, the Palestinian militia that Israel and its allies consider to be a terrorist group.

Related

The decision to raid the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera came after the Knesset passed a bill in April that would allow the government to temporarily close any foreign media outlets. The move could strain relations with Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator throughout Israel's war.

Advertisement

Al-Jazeera, in a news article covering its own closure, noted that it has "repeatedly rejected" accusations made by Netanyahu's government.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has not yet commented on Israel's move. However, in 2022, the U.S. National Security Council released a statement condemning Russia for similar moves amid its war in Ukraine.

Emily Horne, the spokesperson for the interagency advisory group, said then that Russia's censorship agency " shuttered independent Russian media outlets, blocked social media, and restricted access in Russia to international news outlets."

The Committee to Protect Journalists, an advocacy group for press freedom, noted late Saturday that Israel was among the worst jailers of journalists worldwide in 2023 and that Palestinian Gaza was among the deadliest countries for journalists.

The raid came just after World Press Freedom Day, an observance of the United Nations held Friday to raise awareness for the importance of press freedom.

Latest Headlines

Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
World News // 1 hour ago
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for closing the Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem.
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified
May 4 (UPI) -- The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a criminal "wanted" list for unspecified charges.
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
World News // 19 hours ago
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 60 people have died in massive floods and landslides in southern Brazil caused by days of heavy rain, local officials say.
Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress
World News // 20 hours ago
Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress
May 4 (UPI) -- Hopes for a Gaza cease-fire surged Saturday as a Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt for negotiations on a deal to release long-held hostages, but Israeli officials downplayed the possibility.
Canadian RCMP arrests 3 in connection to slaying of prominent Sikh separatist
World News // 20 hours ago
Canadian RCMP arrests 3 in connection to slaying of prominent Sikh separatist
May 4 (UPI) -- Federal police in Canada have arrested three Indian nationals accused of the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist leader last year and are not ruling out "connections to the government of India."
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
World News // 21 hours ago
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
May 4 (UPI) -- Mexican officials on Saturday said they charged three people in connection with the disappearance of three tourists who went missing in Baja California last month.
London Mayor Khan wins 3rd term as ruling Tories see big losses across Britain
World News // 22 hours ago
London Mayor Khan wins 3rd term as ruling Tories see big losses across Britain
May 4 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan officially secured a third term on Saturday as local election results across Britain showed the ruling Conservative Party suffering heavy losses across the board.
Poland says it too targeted in Russian cyberattacks across Europe
World News // 23 hours ago
Poland says it too targeted in Russian cyberattacks across Europe
May 4 (UPI) -- The Polish government says it was also the target of a Russian-backed hacking group that European and U.S. officials claim has carried out a series of cyberattacks against democratic institutions in Europe.
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
World News // 1 day ago
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
May 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine is using recently acquired and U.S.-made and supplied mobile surface-to-surface missile systems to target Russian military assets in the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Kremlin said Saturday.
High winds temporarily halt Gaza pier construction
World News // 1 day ago
High winds temporarily halt Gaza pier construction
May 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command on Thursday temporarily paused construction of the pier in Gaza due to unsafe weather conditions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
Colo. organizers cancel Kristi Noem's GOP fundraiser due to 'death threats'
Colo. organizers cancel Kristi Noem's GOP fundraiser due to 'death threats'
Houston braces for more heavy rain as overflowing rivers force evacuations
Houston braces for more heavy rain as overflowing rivers force evacuations
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway posts record $189B in cash reserves
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway posts record $189B in cash reserves
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement