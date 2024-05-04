Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday was added to a criminal "wanted" list compiled by the Russian government on unspecified charges. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a criminal "wanted" list for unspecified charges. Zelensky joined a list of alleged criminals compiled by the Interior Ministry. His entry includes such details as his date of birth, a photo and that he is wanted "under an article of the criminal code." Advertisement

The exact charges are unclear, and there have been no official criminal proceedings against him.

Zelensky joins several other public figures whom the Kremlin has charged with unspecified crimes since the launch of the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko also was placed on the wanted list Saturday on unclear charges.

Russia a day earlier put Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council leader Aleksandr Litvinenko on this wanted list, also without specifying charges.

Litvinenko in April stressed the necessity of launching drone strikes into Russia to exert pressure on Moscow and that the tactic was a key element in Kiev's strategy.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in February became the first head of state to be "wanted" by Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs late last year filed charges against Ukraine's head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.

The Investigative Committee of Russia in retaliation filed arrest warrants for ICC members responsible for issuing the warrant.