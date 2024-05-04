Advertisement
World News
May 4, 2024 / 4:38 PM

Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on 'wanted' list; charges not specified

By Ehren Wynder
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday was added to a criminal "wanted" list compiled by the Russian government on unspecified charges. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday was added to a criminal "wanted" list compiled by the Russian government on unspecified charges. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Russian Interior Ministry on Saturday placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a criminal "wanted" list for unspecified charges.

Zelensky joined a list of alleged criminals compiled by the Interior Ministry. His entry includes such details as his date of birth, a photo and that he is wanted "under an article of the criminal code."

The exact charges are unclear, and there have been no official criminal proceedings against him.

Zelensky joins several other public figures whom the Kremlin has charged with unspecified crimes since the launch of the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko also was placed on the wanted list Saturday on unclear charges.

Russia a day earlier put Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council leader Aleksandr Litvinenko on this wanted list, also without specifying charges.

Litvinenko in April stressed the necessity of launching drone strikes into Russia to exert pressure on Moscow and that the tactic was a key element in Kiev's strategy.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in February became the first head of state to be "wanted" by Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs late last year filed charges against Ukraine's head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.

The Investigative Committee of Russia in retaliation filed arrest warrants for ICC members responsible for issuing the warrant.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
World News // 1 hour ago
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for closing the Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem.
Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
May 5 (UPI) -- The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raided the Jerusalem offices of Al-Jazeera and shuttered the news broadcaster as critics blasted the move as a blow to press freedom.
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
World News // 19 hours ago
Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil
May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 60 people have died in massive floods and landslides in southern Brazil caused by days of heavy rain, local officials say.
Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress
World News // 20 hours ago
Hopes for Gaza cease-fire surge with new negotiation round; Israel downplays progress
May 4 (UPI) -- Hopes for a Gaza cease-fire surged Saturday as a Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt for negotiations on a deal to release long-held hostages, but Israeli officials downplayed the possibility.
Canadian RCMP arrests 3 in connection to slaying of prominent Sikh separatist
World News // 21 hours ago
Canadian RCMP arrests 3 in connection to slaying of prominent Sikh separatist
May 4 (UPI) -- Federal police in Canada have arrested three Indian nationals accused of the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist leader last year and are not ruling out "connections to the government of India."
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
World News // 21 hours ago
Mexican authorities charge 3 linked to disappearance of Australian brothers
May 4 (UPI) -- Mexican officials on Saturday said they charged three people in connection with the disappearance of three tourists who went missing in Baja California last month.
London Mayor Khan wins 3rd term as ruling Tories see big losses across Britain
World News // 22 hours ago
London Mayor Khan wins 3rd term as ruling Tories see big losses across Britain
May 4 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan officially secured a third term on Saturday as local election results across Britain showed the ruling Conservative Party suffering heavy losses across the board.
Poland says it too targeted in Russian cyberattacks across Europe
World News // 23 hours ago
Poland says it too targeted in Russian cyberattacks across Europe
May 4 (UPI) -- The Polish government says it was also the target of a Russian-backed hacking group that European and U.S. officials claim has carried out a series of cyberattacks against democratic institutions in Europe.
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
World News // 1 day ago
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
May 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine is using recently acquired and U.S.-made and supplied mobile surface-to-surface missile systems to target Russian military assets in the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Kremlin said Saturday.
High winds temporarily halt Gaza pier construction
World News // 1 day ago
High winds temporarily halt Gaza pier construction
May 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command on Thursday temporarily paused construction of the pier in Gaza due to unsafe weather conditions.
Advertisement