Formula 1 said that the Russia will not host a race in the "future" due to its invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

March 3 (UPI) -- Formula 1 canceled its contract with the promoter for the Russian Grand Prix amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the racing league announced Thursday. "Formula One can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter, meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," the league said in a news release. Advertisement

The news comes a week after Formula 1 announced it would not hold its annual race this year in Russia due to the conflict. Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen were among the top drivers who opposed the event.

Vettel said that he did not plan to participate, while Verstappen didn't think it was "correct to race" in Russia.

The 2022 Russian Grand Prix was schedule for Sept. 23 to 25 at the Sochi Autodrom, a race track in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country's deal with Formula 1 in 2010 for the Russian Grand Prix. Putin handed out trophies to the top three finishers in previous editions of the event.

Formula 1 drivers line up for their next event from March 10 to 12 in Bahrain.