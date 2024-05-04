Houston braces for more heavy rain as overflowing rivers force evacuations

May 4 (UPI) -- The Houston area is facing more heavy rain over the weekend as the region struggles to cope with widespread and "historic" flooding that has triggered evacuation orders.
The National Weather Service in Houston said that while Saturday would see some isolated thunderstorms, the region would face a new, significant threat later in the day and into Sunday when it will be socked with "another round of heavy rainfall" following multiple rounds of heavy rain, high winds and lightning this week.