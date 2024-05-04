Advertisement
May 4, 2024 / 4:17 PM

Floods cause state of emergency in southern Brazil

By Ehren Wynder
Residents of the coastal islands of Lake Guaiba walk through the water after being rescued by the Brazilian army during flooding due to heavy rains, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Friday. The floods have mainly affected the state of Rio Grande do Sul, including Porto Alegre, the regional capital, forcing more than 30,000 people to leaves their homes and causing at least 150 road closures. Photo by Isaac Fontana/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Residents of the coastal islands of Lake Guaiba walk through the water after being rescued by the Brazilian army during flooding due to heavy rains, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Friday. The floods have mainly affected the state of Rio Grande do Sul, including Porto Alegre, the regional capital, forcing more than 30,000 people to leaves their homes and causing at least 150 road closures. Photo by Isaac Fontana/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 60 people have died in massive floods and landslides in southern Brazil caused by days of heavy rain, local officials say.

Emergency responders in the state of Rio Grande do Sul say almost 30,000 residents have been forced out of their homes since the storms began last week.

Brazil's Civil Defense agency said Saturday that 57 people were killed and another 373 people are missing, according to CNN.

The rains are expected to continue to at least Sunday, and the death toll is expected to rise.

The flooding burst a dam serving a hydroelectric plant near the city of Bento Gonçalves, killing 30 people.

The city of Putinga was threatened on Wednesday by the risk of the Santa Lúcia dam breaking, which could flood the entire downtown area.

Many neighborhoods were submerged in the regional capital of Porto Alegre after the Guaiba River broke its banks.

Roughly half a million people are without clean water or electricity, officials said.

Gov. Eduardo Leite called it the worst disaster in the region's history.

"We are witnessing a historic disaster, unfortunately," Leite said. "The material losses are gigantic, but our focus at this moment is rescues. There are still people waiting for help."

Leite on Wednesday declared a state of emergency, suspended classes at state schools Thursday and Friday and called for "all efforts" to rescue people.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in a post on X that "the federal government is in permanent dialogue with the government of Rio Grande do Sul and city halls to support the region in whatever is necessary.

"We will spare no effort to help municipalities suffering from the rain and save lives."

Brazilian armed forces have deployed 626 troops, including five helicopters and 12 ships, to help with the rescue effort.

El Niño conditions and the worsening climate crisis are the primary cause of the chaotic weather patterns, according to meteorologists.

A cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul killed more than 30 people last year.

