Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner top Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers

Kanye West (L) with his wife Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift has been named the world's highest paid entertainer followed by Kylie Jenner and Kanye West. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has been deemed the world's highest paid entertainer for 2019 with Kylie Jenner coming in second followed by Kanye West in third.

Forbes' highest-paid entertainers list, released on Wednesday, ranks 100 celebrities including musicians, film stars, athletes, personalities and comedians.

Swift tops the list having earned a pretax income of $185 million over the past year due to her Reputation World Tour, deal with Netflix to air a Reputation tour special, endorsement deals with Apple, AT&T and Diet Coke and her new record deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

The singer previously topped the same list in 2016 with $170 million. Swift is set to release her seventh studio album titled Lover on Aug. 23.

Jenner follows close behind with $170 million due to her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line and distribution deal with retailer Ulta. West arrives in third with $150 million with a majority of his earnings coming from his Yeezy sneaker line with Adidas.

The rest of the Top 10 include Lionel Messi with $127 million, Ed Sheeran with $110 million, Cristiano Ronaldo with $109 million, Neymar with $105 million, The Eagles with $100 million, Dr. Phil McGraw with $95 million and Canelo Alvarez with $94 million.

The top 100 highest-paid entertainers includes 16 women in total including Swift and Jenner, J.K. Rowling, Beyonce, Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Pink, Scarlett Johansson, Judy Sheindlin, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Newcomers to the list include BTS, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Shawn Mendes, Grande, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Marshemello and athletes such as Aaron Rodgers, Khalil Mack, DeMarcus Lawrence, Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks, Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Chris Paul and Paul George.

The full-list can be viewed here.