Scott Borchetta disputes Taylor Swift's Big Machine Records claims

Scott Borchetta, the founder of Taylor Swift's former label, Big Machine Records, disputed claims made by Swift regarding her ability to own her master recordings. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Scott Borchetta, the founder of Taylor Swift's former record label Big Machine Label Group, is disputing comments made by Swift about her ability to own her master recordings.

The conflict started on Sunday when Big Machine Label Group was acquired by Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for over $300 million. Braun, who famously manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, now has control of Swift's master recordings.

Swift responded to the news on Tumblr by slamming Borchetta for selling to Braun and stating that she wasn't given the opportunity to buy her masters. Swift said she pleaded for years to own her work and that her only chance was to sign a new deal with Big Machine Records that would include owning one album for every new one she released.

Swift had left Big Machine Label Group in November, signing a new deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group which allows her to own her master recordings moving forward.

Borchetta fired back with a post on Big Machine's site titled "So, its time for some truth." Borchetta disputed Swift's comments that she found out the news about Braun's purchase on Sunday stating that he texted her beforehand, and that Big Machine Label Group had offered Swift to own all her masters after signing a new deal.

"Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave," he said.

Swift, in her Tumblr post, had also referred to Braun's purchase of Big Machine Label Group as the worst case scenario and said hat Braun has bullied her and tried to dismantle her career for years. She also pointed out how Bieber and another client of Braun's, Kanye West, have also taken part in the bullying. Attached to the post was a photo Bieber previously posted of himself with Braun and West with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up."

"When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever," Swift wrote.

Bieber responded to Swift's Tumblr post on Instagram by apologizing for the photo of himself, Braun and West before defending Braun's character.

"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you!" Bieber said alongside an old photo of himself with Swift. The singer also called Swift out for airing out her issues online and suggested that Braun and Swift meet.

"Neither Scooter or I have anything negative to say about you, we truly want the best for you," Bieber said. "I usually don't rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I loves character thats crossing a line."

Other music stars have come to Swift's defense on social media, including Halsey.

"She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart," she tweeted.