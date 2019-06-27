Taylor Swift to headline Amazon's Prime Day concert with Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London on February 20. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift is set to headline Amazon's Prime Day concert. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has been tapped to headline Amazon's Prime Day concert on July 10, which will also feature Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

The concert which will be livestreamed through Amazon's Prime Video service starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Actress Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will be hosting the event.

Prime Day is Amazon's two-day shopping event exclusively for Prime members that will take place July 15-16.

Swift's next album titled Lover will be released on Aug. 23. The album will contain the singles "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down."