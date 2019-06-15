Taylor Swift performs at Stonewall Inn for Pride Month

Pop star Taylor Swift, winner of the Tour award, backstage during the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pop star Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pop star Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn in New York on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift performed Friday night at the Stonewall Inn, a New York landmark for the gay-rights movement.

"I'm so happy I don't have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We (heart) you!" actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Swift performed during Ferguson's cabaret act.

"Thank you for having me, Stonewall, and happy Pride!" Swift said, surprising the crowd that showed up to see Ferguson, Bareilles, Gavin Creel, Jessica Voss, and Lea DeLaria.

Swift announced Thursday that her next album, Lover, will be released on Aug. 23. She released "You Need to Calm Down" on Friday and a music video for the song is to debut on Monday.