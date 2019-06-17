Taylor Swift releases star-studded video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

June 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released the music video for her latest single, "You Need to Calm Down."

The video, released Monday, features cameos from stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, the cast of Queer Eye, Ryan Reynolds, Orange is the New Black's Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Ciara, Adam Rippon, Hayley Kiyoko, Todrick Hall, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield and YouTuber Hannah Hart.

Katy Perry also makes an appearance while wearing a hamburger outfit. Perry is featuring hugging Swift who is wearing a french fry outfit, symbolizing how the pop stars have ended their longtime feud.

The video starts with Swift setting her mobile home on fire before enjoying an outdoor pool. She then joins her neighbors around the trailer park for a number of activities that include a wedding and fashion show, all while ignoring a group of protesters.

The track features a pro-LGBT message and makes references to GLAAD.

"You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace/ And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/ 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay," Swift sings.

"You Need to Calm Down" is set to appear on Swift's upcoming seventh studio album titled Lover which is set for release on Aug. 23. The album will also contain the single "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

Swift gave a surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn on Friday in New York. The Stonewall riots sparked the Gay Pride Movement in New York City after police raided and clashed with gay patrons at the location in 1969.