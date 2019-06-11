FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (R) will net $127 million in salary and endorsements in 2019. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona and Argentina soccer star Lionel Messi is the world's highest-paid athlete in 2019, according to Forbes.

The magazine released its annual ranking of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes Tuesday. Messi claimed the top spot with $127 million in total earnings in 2019. Messi ranked No. 2 on last year's list, trailing only Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather ranked No. 1 on the list four times in the last seven years but didn't crack the top 100 this year. Juventus and Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo ranks No. 2 on the 2019 list, raking in $109 million between salary and endorsements.

Brazil's Neymar ($105M), boxer Canelo Alvarez ($94M) and tennis star Roger Federer ($93.4) rounded out the top five on the 2019 list.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were the highest-earning NFL players on the list, at $89.5 million and $89.3 million, respectively.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James came in at No. 8 on the list at $89 million in 2019. Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry ($79.8M) and Kevin Durant ($65.4M) rounded out the top 10 earners.

Serena Williams was the only woman to make the list. The 23-time Grand Slam champion ranked No. 63 with earnings of $29.2 million in 2019.

Tiger Woods is the top-earning golfer at $63.9 million in 2019. Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is the top-earning Major League Baseball star, with $50.6 million in salary and endorsements.