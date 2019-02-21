Capitals' Holtby, Maple Leafs' Andersen trade saves in wild sequence

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen exchanged saves in a wild sequence Thursday night.

Andersen made two spectacular stops on one end after a flurry of scoring chances for the Capitals. Washington center Nicklas Backstrom fired a point-blank shot in the crease that Andersen saved. Winger Jakub Vrana grabbed the rebound and put a wrist shot on net that the Maple Leafs goalie managed to kick away.

Toronto forward Kasperi Kapanen redirected the puck out of the Maple Leafs' defensive zone and started a 2-on-1 break with winger Patrick Marleau. Kapanen threw a cross-crease pass to Marleau, who launched a shot at Holtby.

Holtby responded with a sprawling save on the chance. Toronto center Auston Matthews arrived late and tried to sneak one past the Capitals' goalie, but the puck ricocheted off the crossbar.

The Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2. Holtby made 40 saves and had a .952 save percentage. Andersen had 25 saves with an .893 save percentage in the contest.

Washington is one point behind Toronto for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings after the victory.