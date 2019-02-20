Flyers' Radko Gudas suspended for high-sticking Nikita Kucherov

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (L) was suspended two games after high-sticking Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov on Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas was suspended two games after high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov on Tuesday night.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday. Gudas won't receive pay during the two-game ban.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Flyers. Gudas and Kucherov battled for the puck during the Lightning's power-play chance. The Flyers cleared the puck, and Gudas struck the Lightning star in the back of the helmet as he skated away.

Officials assessed Gudas with a minor penalty for the infraction.

The league considers Gudas as a repeat offender under the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, and he will forfeit $81,707. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The NHL has suspended Gudas on three different occasions, including a 10-game suspension for an illegal crosscheck on Winnipeg Jets center Mathieu Perreault in November 2017. Gudas has been suspended for a total of 19 contests in his NHL career.

Gudas has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 58 games this season.