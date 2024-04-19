Trending
Advertisement
NHL
April 19, 2024 / 1:51 PM

New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes to start NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

By Alex Butler
The New York Islanders will face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff series at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.
1 of 5 | The New York Islanders will face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff series at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders on Saturday evening, dropping the puck on the 2024 Stanley Cup playoff slate. NHL postseason games will be held through mid-June to determine a champion.

Game 1 of the Hurricanes-Islanders first-round series is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Advertisement

"We know what they are going to bring," Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson told reporters Thursday. "They are familiar with us, but I think it's a great test [against] a top team in the league with a lot of weapons, and they play a hard style.

"We are all excited for the challenge and we are looking forward to it. It's the best time of the year to play hockey."

Related

Forward Auston Matthews, the NHL's leading scorer (69 goals), and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of another Eastern Conference series at 8 p.m. Saturday in Boston.

Advertisement

"This is where we want to have our success," Matthews said Wednesday. "This is where we want to make sure we are elevating our game. For myself, individually, I want to take another step."

Both Saturday matchups will air on TBS and truTV. NHL playoff games will also air on ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT. The Stanley Cup Final series will start in early June.

Each playoff series will be in a best-of-seven game format.

The winner of the Islanders-Hurricanes series will face the New York Rangers or Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 1 of the Rangers-Capitals first-round series will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in New York and air on ESPN.

The winner of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series will face the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning in the other Eastern Conference semifinals series. Game 1 of the Panthers-Lightning series will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Sunrise, Fla., and air on ESPN.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who led the NHL with 144 points, will provide a major test for a Panthers defense that allowed the fewest goals (200) in the Eastern Conference.

Panthers goalie Anthony Stolarz, who led the NHL with a stingy 2.03 goals-against average and .925 save percentage, will face an offense that scored the second-most goals in the Eastern Conference (291).

Advertisement

"It's what I consider the most exciting round in playoffs in any sport, is that first round," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday. "It's emotional chaos and so much fun to watch. It's so much fun to be a part of.

"I'm pretty lucky to have a standing room seat right on the ice for this."

The Winnipeg Jets, who allowed the fewest goals (199) in the NHL, will meet the Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon and the top-scoring Colorado Avalanche (304 goals) in Game 1 of a first-round Western Conference series at 7 p.m. Sunday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. That game will air on ESPN2.

The winner of that series will meet the Dallas Stars or Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semifinals. Game 1 of the Golden Knights-Stars series will be at 9:30 p.m. Monday in Dallas and air on ESPN.

The Vancouver Canucks will host the Nashville Predators in another Game 1 at 10 p.m. Sunday in Vancouver. That game will air on ESPN. The winner of the Canucks-Predators series will face the Los Angeles Kings or Edmonton Oilers on the other Western Conference semifinals series.

Advertisement

The Kings-Oilers first-round series will start at 10 p.m. Monday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and air on ESPN2. First-round games could extend through May 5.

Most oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The 2023 runner-up Panthers, Stars, Rangers, Avalanche and Oilers are among the other expected contenders. The reigning-champion Golden Knights are inside the Top 10 favorites of the 16 teams in the field.

The Rangers (55-23-4) led the NHL in wins and points (114) this season. The Stars (52-21-9) logged the second-most points (113), followed by the Hurricanes (111), Panthers (110) and Jets (110). The Panthers logged an NHL-best goal differential of plus-68.

Stanley Cup playoffs openers

All times EDT

Saturday

Game 1: Islanders at Hurricanes at 5 p.m. on TBS and truTV

Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins at 8 p.m. on TBS and truTV

Sunday

Game 1: Lightning at Panthers at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 1: Capitals at Rangers at 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 1: Avalanche at Jets at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 1: Predators at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Monday

Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Advertisement

Game 1: Kings at Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Latest Headlines

NHL approves sale of Arizona Coyotes to Utah Jazz owner
NHL // 18 hours ago
NHL approves sale of Arizona Coyotes to Utah Jazz owner
April 18 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes are moving to Salt Lake City after NHL's Board of Directors on Thursday approved the team's sale to a new owner.
Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner
NHL // 2 days ago
Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner
April 17 (UPI) -- Star forward Alex Ovechkin thanked the Philadelphia Flyers after they pulled their goalie, clearing the path for an odd, empty-net, game-winning score that clinched a playoff spot for the Washington Capitals.
Oilers' Connor McDavid gets 100th assist of season in thrashing of Sharks
NHL // 3 days ago
Oilers' Connor McDavid gets 100th assist of season in thrashing of Sharks
April 16 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid became just the fourth player in NHL history to log 100 assists in a single season, feeding Zach Hyman in the second period of a 9-2 Edmonton Oilers thrashing of the San Jose Sharks.
Ex-NHL winger Konstantin Koltsov, former boyfriend of tennis star, dies at 42
NHL // 1 month ago
Ex-NHL winger Konstantin Koltsov, former boyfriend of tennis star, dies at 42
March 19 (UPI) -- Former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Konstantin Koltsov, the former boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, has died, Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev announced Tuesday. He was 42.
Washington Capitals trade forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to Carolina Hurricanes
NHL // 1 month ago
Washington Capitals trade forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to Carolina Hurricanes
March 8 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals traded veteran forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the franchises announced Friday.
NHL-best Panthers trade for Senators' All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko
NHL // 1 month ago
NHL-best Panthers trade for Senators' All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko
March 6 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers, who have the NHL's best record, acquired All-Star forward Vladimir Tarasenko through a trade with the Ottawa Senators, the teams announced Wednesday.
Washington Capitals sign defenseman Rasmus Sandin to $23M extension
NHL // 1 month ago
Washington Capitals sign defenseman Rasmus Sandin to $23M extension
March 6 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year, $23 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Wednesday.
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov goes airborne on juggling assist vs. Rangers
NHL // 1 month ago
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov goes airborne on juggling assist vs. Rangers
March 5 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov raced by defenders, flipped up the puck and bounced it on his blade while going airborne to provide one of the most electric assists this season against the New York Rangers.
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews becomes fastest 50-goal scorer in 28 years
NHL // 1 month ago
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews becomes fastest 50-goal scorer in 28 years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Auston Matthews smacked down a pass in the right circle, placed the puck on his blade tape and whipped a shot into the left side of the net to become the fastest player to score 50 goals in an NHL season in 28 years.
NHL's Kings fire coach Todd McLellan after 23-15-10 start
NHL // 2 months ago
NHL's Kings fire coach Todd McLellan after 23-15-10 start
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Kings fired coach Todd McLellan after a 23-15-10 start to the 2023-24 season, the NHL franchise announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Los Angeles Clippers introduce $1,300 first-come, first-serve season ticket
Los Angeles Clippers introduce $1,300 first-come, first-serve season ticket
College basketball: Lucy Olsen, nation's No. 3 scorer, to transfer to Iowa
College basketball: Lucy Olsen, nation's No. 3 scorer, to transfer to Iowa
Ex-Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne joins John Calipari at Arkansas
Ex-Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne joins John Calipari at Arkansas
NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
NBA bans Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for life for gambling violations
Haley Cavinder to return to college basketball, reunite with twin at Miami
Haley Cavinder to return to college basketball, reunite with twin at Miami
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement