Penguins say thief stole 18,000 bobbleheads of NHL legend Jaromir Jagr

Thousands of bobbleheads, depicting Pittsburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr, were stolen during shipment in California, resulting in a delay for fans who hoped take home the keepsake Thursday in Pittsburgh.

March 14 (UPI) -- Fans will have to settle for a voucher for future redemption of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads after more than 18,000 of the mullet-topped figurines were stolen during shipment in California, the Pittsburgh Penguins said Thursday. "We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation," Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a news release.

"While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight's game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans."

The bobbleheads were to be distributed before the Penguins host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Now, fans who attend the game will receive vouchers that they can use to pick up the bobbleheads at later date. The Penguins said an investigation into the bobblehead theft remains open.

Jagr, 52, spent 11 seasons with the the Penguins. The 10-time All-Star won Stanley Cups with the franchise in 1991 and 1992. The hockey legend also spent time with the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

He totaled 1,921 points -- with 766 goals and 1,155 assists -- over 17,333 career appearances in the NHL.

He ranks second in points in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (2,857). He ranks No. 4 in goals and No. 5 in assists. His 135 game-winning scores are the most in the history of the league.

Jagr ranks fourth in Penguins history in goals, assists and points, trailing Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in all of those categories.

The Penguins retired his No. 68 jersey in February.