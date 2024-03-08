Washington Capitals trade forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to Carolina Hurricanes

1 of 5 | Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov totaled six goals and 11 assists through 43 games this season with the Washington Capitals. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals traded veteran forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the franchises announced Friday. The Capitals will retain 50% of Kuznetsov's salary as part of the transaction. Advertisement

Kuznetsov, 31, joined the Capitals as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut March 10, 2014, and appeared in 723 games for Washington.

"Evgeny is a high-level playmaker who will add to our offensive firepower," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a news release.

"He brings even more playoff experience to our lineup, and we're excited to give him a fresh start in Carolina."

Kuznetsov, a 2016 All-Star who won a Stanley Cup in 2018, totaled six goals and 11 assists through 43 appearances this season. He logged 171 goals and 397 assists over his 11 seasons with the Capitals. The Russian totaled a career-high 27 goals and 83 points in 2017-18. He had a career-best 57 assists in 2015-16.

Advertisement

The Hurricanes (37-19-6) sit in second place in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division. They will face the New Jersey Devils (31-28-4) at 12:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Newark, N.J.

The Capitals (29-23-9) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (16-42-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C.