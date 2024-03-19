Former Pittsburgh Penguins and Belarusian national team forward Konstantin Koltsov (R) died at age 42. Photo by Markku Ojala/EPA

March 19 (UPI) -- Former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Konstantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, has died, Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev announced Tuesday. He was 42. Koltsov was an assistant coach for the Kontinental Hockey League club, which did not disclose his cause of death. Advertisement

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, passed away," Salavat Yulaev said in a statement.

"He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, fans. Konstantin Evgenievich [has] forever written himself in the history of our club."

A Miami-Dade police detective, Argemis "AC" Colome, issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Ave., in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony.

"The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov (04/17/1981). No foul play is suspected."

Koltsov and Sabalenka, a fellow Belarusian, started dating in 2021. He played in Russian hockey leagues before becoming the No. 18 overall pick by the Penguins in the 1999 NHL Draft.

Koltsov made his NHL debut in 2003 and appeared in 144 games during his NHL tenure, playing alongside Penguins legend and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and two-time Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby. He also played for the Belarusian national team.

Sabalenka last posted about Koltsov on Instagram in April, wishing him a happy birthday. She called him her "best friend and strongest support."

Koltsov often traveled to tennis tournaments to watch Sabalenka. The two-time Grand Slam champion and No. 2 player in the WTA Tour singles rankings is set to participate this week in the Miami Open. Main-draw play for the annual tournament will start Tuesday and run through March 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sabalenka was scheduled to face Simona Halep of Romania or No. 80 Paula Badosa of Spain in the Round of 64. Tournament officials did not immediately respond when asked if Sabalenka still plans to participate.

Sabalenka has yet to comment on Koltsov's death.

