Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin (R) joined the team in a 2023 trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year, $23 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Wednesday. Sandin's new deal carries an average annual value of $4.6 million. He is now signed through the 2028-29 campaign. Advertisement

"It feels great to have it done," Sandin told the Capitals website. "I'm very excited to be here for another five years."

The Swedish defenseman totaled three goals and 17 assists through 52 games this season for the Capitals (28-23-9), who sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division.

"From when I got here about a year ago, it's a place that is very easy to fall in love with." @Rasmussandin chats with @VogsCaps fresh off signing his five-year contract extension almost a year to the day he made his Capitals debut.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/btV79BENpG— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2024

Sandin, 23, entered the league as the No. 29 overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft. He joined the Capitals in a February 2023 trade.

"It was a whirlwind when all of that happened," Sandin said. "Get new teammates, live in a new city and new country even, but it's been very exciting."

Sandin totaled seven goals and 28 assists in 71 games last season, including 52 appearances with the Maple Leafs and 19 with the Capitals. He logged 16 goals and 67 assists through his first 211 career appearances

The Capitals will face the Pittsburgh Penguins (28-24-8) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Pittsburgh.