NHL
April 17, 2024 / 9:35 AM

Capitals make playoffs, thank Flyers for odd open-net winner

By Alex Butler
Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie scored a game-winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI
1 of 3 | Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie scored a game-winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Star forward Alex Ovechkin thanked the Philadelphia Flyers after they pulled their goalie, clearing the path for an odd, empty-net, game-winning score that clinched a playoff spot for the Washington Capitals.

The strange sequence occurred with just three 3 remaining in the 2-1 victory Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Capitals controlled their own destiny entering the matchup, but secured the Eastern Conference's final wild card spot with the triumph. The Flyers needed to win, but also required a Detroit Red Wings loss and Pittsburgh Penguins loss.

Ovechkin was the first player to light the lamp in Tuesday's game. Defenseman Dylan McIlrath and forward T.J. Oshie assisted that score with 1:52 remaining in the first period.

Flyers defenseman Erik Johnson tied the score by beating Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren with 7:31 remaining in the second period. The game was tied 1-1 entering the final frame.

Both teams continued to threaten before Flyers coach John Tortorella opted to remove his goalie from the game in order to give his team another attacking player.

What Tortorella later admitted he didn't know, was that the Red Wings scored about a minute earlier to force overtime in their game against the Montreal Canadiens, meaning that the worst result they could provide would be an overtime loss -- or one point in the standings. That result eliminated the Flyers.

Seconds later, forward Nic Dowd went on to pass to Oshie, who slid up the right flank and buried his wrist shot into the left side of the net, giving the Flyers a victory.

"They didn't know that," Ovechkin told reporters, when asked about the Flyers' blunder. "We'll take it. Thanks, Philly."

The No. 8 Capitals will face the top-seeded New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Red Wings, who went on to beat the Canadiens 5-4 in overtime Tuesday in Montreal, missed the playoffs.

"I'm proud of the team," Tortorella said of the Flyers. "They fought to the end.

Two days remain in the NHL's regular season, but all Eastern Conference matchups are set for the playoffs. Several Western Conference matchups will be determined over the next two days.

The playoffs, which consist of 16 teams playing all best-of-seven game series, will start Saturday and air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and TBS. The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start June 3.

