NHL
March 6, 2024 / 1:13 PM

NHL-best Panthers trade for Senators' All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko

By Alex Butler
Forward Vladimir Tarasenko won a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Forward Vladimir Tarasenko won a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers, who have the NHL's best record, acquired All-Star forward Vladimir Tarasenko through a trade with the Ottawa Senators, the teams announced Wednesday.

The Panthers will send the Senators a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft as part of the deal.

The Senators will retain 50% of Tarasenko's contract, according to the terms of the transaction. They will clear $7.2 million in salary cap space because of the move.

"Vladimir is a highly skilled and experienced scoring winger who provides our club with another dynamic offensive option as we embark on the remainder of our season," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a news release.

"We are excited for him to join our team, and to compete for the Stanley Cup once again."

Tarasenko, 32, totaled 17 goals and 24 assists through 57 games this season for the Senators. The four-time All-Star scored 287 goals and registered 328 assists through his first 732 NHL appearances. He previously played for the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues. The Blues traded the Russian forward to the Rangers in February 2023.

The Panthers (43-16-4), who won 12 of their last 13 games, sit atop the Eastern Conference. The 2023-24 Stanley Cup runner-ups will host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.

The Senators (25-31-3) will play battle the Anaheim Ducks (22-36-3) at 10 p.m. Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif.

