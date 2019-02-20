Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue opted to use his legs instead of his glove or blocker Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Domingue stopped a flurry of shots and made an athletic kick save on Flyers forward Jakub Voracek to preserve the Lightning's shutout in the second period.

Flyers winger Oskar Lindblom tossed a backhand pass into the crease, which Domingue kicked away. Voracek collected the puck along the left boards and fired a quick wrister at the net. The Lightning goalie, with his back on the ice, used a windmill kick to deny the scoring chance.

Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim grabbed the rebound from Voracek's chance and threw a shot on net. Domingue recovered quickly and saved the chance with his body, ending the Flyers' scoring opportunity.

The Lightning defeated the Flyers 5-2 as Domingue made 28 saves with a .933 save percentage. It was Tampa Bay's seventh consecutive victory.

Make it 11 wins in a row for Louis. 🙌#TBLvsPHI | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/bFqSXBXWgA — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 20, 2019

For Domingue, it was his 11th straight win in net, and he improved to a 19-4 record. He replaced starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who rested after making 39 saves in the Lightning's 5-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

Tampa Bay (46-11-4) leads the NHL with 96 points this season.